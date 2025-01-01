aleksander skardal
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials
Tissue Bioengineering Laboratory, Faculty of Dentistry, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Biofabrication
University Hospital RWTH Aachen
Aachen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials
University of Luxembourg
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Community Reviewer
Nanobiotechnology
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials
Nanomed Nucleus, Universidade Federal do ABC, Sao Paulo
Santo Andre,, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Bioprocess Engineering
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Houston Methodist Research Institute
Houston, United States
Community Reviewer
Cell and Gene Therapy
Biofabics
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Organoids and Organ-On-A-Chip
Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials
Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Organoids and Organ-On-A-Chip
University of Oviedo
Oviedo, Spain
Community Reviewer
Industrial Biotechnology