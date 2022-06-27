Scope

Biomechanics is an official partner of the European Society of Biomechanics (ESB).

The Biomechanics section aims to publish major insights related to the development and use of biomechanics at the interface of bioengineering and biotechnology across length and temporal scales, from proteins and cells over the tissue level up to the organ and body levels. The section welcomes novel research to elucidate biomechanics-associated mechanisms and biomechanical conditions across the lifespan, in health and disease with a particular focus on tissue level mechanics. Manuscripts that develop novel technology and methods focusing either on experimental or computational approaches are welcome. All such studies require a study design suitable to robustly establish new methods and manuscripts lacking appropriate comparison to existing methods or that do not provide sound validation of computational analyses will not be considered. Here, interdisciplinary studies into the application of sound, state-of the art biomechanical analyses applied to tackle unmet needs in the diagnosis, monitoring, and prevention of disease are welcome, as is biomechanically focused research into novel approaches and technologies to assess and improve patient quality of life and athlete performance. Clinical studies in which biomechanical analyses are not a key focus will not be considered.

The section will welcome articles in the following major areas:

Biomechanics and aging

Musculoskeletal biomechanics

Biomechanics of soft tissues more generally, with applications in cardiovascular, respiratory, and ocular biomechanics

Fluid/structure interactions and transport across material boundaries as it applies to biomechanics

Biomechanics in tissue engineering and applications of regenerative medicine

Rate effects on soft and hard tissue, including constitutive models for intact and damaged tissue

Impact to animal and human models of cellular structures, including hard and soft tissue

Injury biomechanics, injury criteria

Determination of injury mechanisms and development of injury criteria and models connecting mechanical damage to biological response

Prosthetics/implant biomechanics, neuroprosthetic control

