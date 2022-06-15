Scope

The Biomechanics section is dedicated to publishing research about the development and application of biomechanics at the intersection of bioengineering and biotechnology. It covers a range of scales, from proteins and cells to tissues, organs, and whole-body levels.

Led by Prof. Markus Heller from the University of Southampton, the Biomechanics section welcomes innovative research exploring biomechanics-related mechanisms and conditions throughout the lifespan, both in health and disease, with a particular focus on tissue-level mechanics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomechanics and aging

biomechanics in tissue engineering and applications of regenerative medicine

biomechanics of soft tissues, with applications in cardiovascular, respiratory, and ocular biomechanics

determination of injury mechanisms and development of injury criteria and models connecting mechanical damage to biological response

fluid/structure interactions and transport across material boundaries as it applies to biomechanics

impact to animal and human models of cellular structures, including hard and soft tissue

injury biomechanics, injury criteria

musculoskeletal biomechanics

neuroprosthetic control

prosthetics/implant biomechanics

rate effects on soft and hard tissue, including constitutive models for intact and damaged tissue

Manuscripts should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about biomechanics. The section welcomes submissions that develop novel technology and methods, focusing on either experimental or computational approaches, are welcome. Interdisciplinary studies applying sound, state-of-the-art biomechanical analyses to address unmet needs in disease diagnosis, monitoring, and prevention are also encouraged. Additionally, research into biomechanically-focused technologies and methods to enhance patient quality of life and athlete performance is invited. Finally, it encourages submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Biomechanics section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider studies that lack appropriate comparisons to existing methods or do not provide sound validation of computational analyses. Specifically with respect to work that uses Finite Element (FE) analysis, we expect direct experimental validation for the key numerical read-outs considered in the study. FE work failing to meet this standard would typically be rejected. In addition, owing to the considerable variation in subject anatomy and their effect on variation in outcomes, analyses focusing on a single subject only and which are thus failing to consider such variation would typically also be rejected. Clinical studies where biomechanical analyses are not the main focus are considered outside the scope of this section. However, research on oncology, cellular biology, metabolic regulation, drug therapy, or radiation therapy may be considered if they have a strong connection to biomechanics and contribute to the understanding of biomechanics-associated mechanisms and conditions across the lifespan, in health and disease, with a focus on tissue level mechanics.