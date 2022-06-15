Scope

The Biosafety and Biosecurity section is dedicated to publishing articles focused on the interplay between bioengineering, biotechnology, and the assessment and management of risks to human and animal health, as well as the environment.

Led by Dr. Stephen Morse from CDC (retired) in Atlanta, the Biosafety and Biosecurity section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioengineering and biotechnology, which address both the risks posed by research and its application – the biosafety and biosecurity of bioengineering and biotechnology – and research and applications to reduce risk – bioengineering and biotechnology for biosafety and biosecurity. Of interest are articles on conceptual advances in risk assessment and decision-making, especially those relevant to the application of bioengineering and biotechnology. Additionally, the section invites submissions on using bioengineering and biotechnology to enhance biosafety and biosecurity, such as methods to detect or reduce exposure to harmful pests, pathogens, and other biological agents or toxins that affect public health, agriculture, and the environment. Articles on public policy are also welcome if they are particularly pertinent to bioengineering and biotechnology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antimicrobial biomaterials

antiviral biomaterials

artificial intelligence

bioengineered crops and livestock

bioengineered vaccines

bioengineering for disease vector control

biomaterials

biopharmaceuticals

biotechnology for diagnostics

biosafety

biosafety or biosecurity

biosecurity

containment of bioengineered organisms

dual-use biotechnology or bioengineering

gene therapy

industrial biotechnology

legislation, regulations, executive orders, policies, and other directives

modelling the effects of biotechnological interventions

nanobiotechnology

pathogen discovery

risk assessment and management of bioengineering and biotechnology

risk perception and ethics of biotechnology

safety-by-design

synthetic biology, including gene synthesis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the assessment, management, and reduction of risks associated with bioengineering and biotechnology applications.

The section welcomes submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3: Good Health and Well-being, 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Biosafety and Biosecurity section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider papers on product efficacy (unless related to risk reduction), biosafety of chemical or physical engineering, or sociology of risk, as these topics fall outside the realm of biosafety and biosecurity research.