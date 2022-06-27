Scope

Biosafety and Biosecurity covers the relationship between bioengineering and biotechnology and the assessment and management of risk to human and animal health and the environment. The relationship includes both the risks posed by research and its application – the biosafety and biosecurity of bioengineering and biotechnology – and research and application to reduce risk – bioengineering and biotechnology for biosafety and biosecurity.

The section encompasses human health and environmental risk assessment of bioengineering and biotechnology when used as a tool in basic research and as the technology underlying product development. Risk management includes decision-making in research and development, and by regulatory authorities, and the monitoring and assessment of the use of products developed using bioengineering or biotechnology. Minimising the deliberate misuse of these technologies to harm society is also included. Articles covering conceptual advances in risk assessment and associated decision-making are welcome provided they are particularly relevant to the application of bioengineering and biotechnology.

Application of bioengineering and biotechnology to increase biosafety and biosecurity could include the development of methods to detect or reduce exposure to pests, pathogens, chemicals and other agents harmful to public health, agriculture and the environment. Articles covering public policy are welcome if particularly relevant to bioengineering and biotechnology.

1. Risk assessment and management of bioengineering and biotechnology

● Biomaterials

● Nanobiotechnology

● Bioengineered crops and livestock

● Industrial biotechnology

● Gene therapy

● Biopharmaceuticals

● Safety-by-design

● Containment of bioengineered organisms

● Risk perception and ethics of biotechnology

2. Applying bioengineering and biotechnology for risk reduction

● Bioengineered vaccines

● Biotechnology for diagnostics

● Antimicrobial biomaterials

● Bioengineering for disease vector control

● Modelling the effects of biotechnological interventions

Papers on product efficacy (unless related to risk reduction), the biosafety of chemical or physical engineering, and the sociology of risk are not within the scope of this section.