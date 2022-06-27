Scope

Industrial Biotechnology aims to publish major insights related to enzymatic and microbial routes for the manufacture of bio-based products and for industrial processes.

Of particular interest is the application of biotechnology to enable a global sustainable bio-economy for the production of renewable chemicals, plastics and biofuels reducing energy consumption and creation of waste. This includes studies on the utilization of organic and inorganic (e.g. bioleaching) waste streams and on resource conservation.

Articles demonstrating the potential of biotechnology in synthesis, functionalization and recycling of polymeric materials are likewise relevant. Moreover, we want to encourage papers on the opportunities of biotechnology and bioprospecting to develop novel products and processes. Mechanistic studies forming the essential basis for the development of industrially attractive processes is a highly important focus.

Equally, the section welcomes papers using synthetic biology approaches for the improvement of industrial biocatalysts and production systems e.g. involving metabolic and genetic engineering techniques. Novel concepts for the improvement of catalysts or imparting novel functionalities with industrial potential to proteins by using technologies such directed evolution are highly relevant.

One of the aims of the section is to cover applications of industrial biotechnology in diverse sectors including, but not limited to,

• polymer processing and functionalisation (including pulp and paper, textiles, bioplastics)

• food and feed processing

• pharmaceutics

• cosmetics

• detergent/surfactant

• chemical industry