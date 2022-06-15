Scope

The Industrial Biotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing enzymatic, biocatalytic, and microbial processes for large-scale bio-based product manufacturing. Human health is deeply connected to the environment at every scale. Factors like pollution, climate change, and poor water quality can harm our well-being, with vulnerable populations often facing the greatest risks due to socioeconomic inequalities and demographic factors. This section explores these critical links and their varying impacts on different groups.

Led by Prof. Georg Guebitz from the BOKU University Vienna, the Industrial Biotechnology section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioengineering and biotechnology, which contribute to the development of a sustainable global bioeconomy and the utilization of industrial by-products and waste streams.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agri-food technologies (feed processing and manufacturing)

bio-upcycling strategies

bioenergy and alternative bio-based fuel production

polymer processing and functionalization (including pulp and paper, textiles, bioplastics)

traditional and novel biocatalysis technologies

Submissions should offer detailed insights into developing industrially attractive processes, bioprospecting for novel products, and applying digital technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence in biotechnology. This section welcomes papers on using synthetic biology to improve industrial biocatalysts and production systems, such as through metabolic and genetic engineering techniques. Novel concepts for enhancing catalysts or imparting new functionalities to proteins using technologies like directed evolution are highly relevant. Additionally, the potential of biotechnology in the synthesis, functionalization, and recycling of polymeric materials is crucial.

The section welcomes submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Industrial Biotechnology section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider articles focused on life cycle assessments of environmental contaminants, clinical medicine, human health, patient populations, or disease treatment and prevention, as these topics fall outside the scope of industrial applications and processes.