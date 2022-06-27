gianni ciofani
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
University of California, Irvine
Irvine , United States
Associate Editor
Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute
Howrah , India
Associate Editor
University of Padua
Padua , Italy
Associate Editor
University of Genoa
Genoa , Italy
Associate Editor
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Eonyang , South Korea
Associate Editor
Alexandru Ioan Cuza University
Iași , Romania
Associate Editor
University of Limerick
Limerick , Ireland
Associate Editor
Ulster University
Coleraine , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Politecnico di Torino
Turin , Italy
Associate Editor
University of Central Florida
Orlando , United States
Associate Editor
Department of Naval Engineering, Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunications, Polytechnic School, University of Genoa
Genova , Italy
Associate Editor
School of Health Sciences, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Oujiang Laboratory
Wenzhou , China
Associate Editor
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova , Italy
Associate Editor
Institute of Materials, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Trieste , Italy
Associate Editor
