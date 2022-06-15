Scope

The Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing bioengineered 3D cell cultures and microfluidic device technologies. With growing interest in these alternatives to traditional 2D cultures and animal models, 3D in vitro systems like organoids and organ-on-a-chip platforms have made significant strides over the past decade. Created using human cells encapsulated in extracellular matrix-derived biomaterial scaffolds or engineered through biofabrication technologies, these models can take various forms. Organ-on-a-chip systems also incorporate microfluidic flows, enabling fluid flow-based shear stresses and interconnections among multiple models, thus effectively simulating multi-tissue interactions found in the human body. While not as complex as the human body or animal models, organoids and organ-on-a-chip platforms offer cutting-edge alternatives to traditional systems.

Led by Dr. Aleksander Skardal from The Ohio State University in the Unites States, the Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bioengineering and biomedical research, which contribute to the development and understanding of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment, engineering, and development of novel microfluidic device designs and novel microfluidic device fabrication methodologies to support organ-on-a-chip systems

development of organoids, organ-on-a-chip systems, and other 3D in vitro models for personalized medicine

development or improvement of 3D organotypic and organoid cultures as well as organ-on-a-chip/tissue-chip models for different organs and tissues

evaluation of relating pharmacokinetics of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems to humans

integration of multiple tissue types within single organ-on-a-chip platforms to study tissue-to-tissue interactions

organoid cultures and organ-on-a-chip to study infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cancers, and other diseases

validation of organ-on-a-chip performance for organ biology, pathology investigations, and cosmetic and drug testing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and validation of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems in various biomedical research areas.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Organoids and Organ-On-A-Chip section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it doe not consider articles focused solely on two-dimensional cell cultures, animal models, and biomaterial and biofabrication-based studies without 3D in vitro model components. However, submissions that use these approaches for direct comparisons or validation of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems may be considered. Studies that lack a clear focus on organoid or organ-on-a-chip technologies, or those that do not contribute significantly to the understanding or advancement of these fields, are considered unsuitable for this section. Generalized research topics or those unrelated to the development, application, or analysis of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems are also considered outside the scope of this section.

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioengineering and biomedical research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.