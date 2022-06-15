Scope

Bioengineered 3D cell culture environments have gained increased interest as supplements to more traditional 2D cell cultures and animal models. Over the past 10 years, 3D in vitro model systems, such as organoids and organ-on-a-chip platforms have advanced significantly. These model systems, which can take on a variety of form factors, are created using generally human cells that are encapsulated in extracellular matrix-derived biomaterial scaffolds or engineered through biofabrication technologies using extracellular matrix-inspired hydrogel biomaterials. Organ-on-a-chip systems further incorporate microfluidic device-based fluidic flow, enabling establishment of fluid flow-based shear stresses and connections of multiple organoid/organ-on-a-chip models with one another. This enables studies and results that can successfully model multi-tissue interactions seen in the human body. While not as complex as the human body or animals, organoids and organ-on-a-chip models offer cutting edge alternatives to more traditional model systems.

This specialty section aims to provide a peer-reviewed platform for the publication of research in the field of Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip, spurring the further advancement of these technologies. Topics include, but are not limited to:

• Development or improvement of 3D organotypic and organoid cultures as well as organ-on-a-chip/tissue-chip models for different organs and tissues

• Assessment, engineering, and development of novel microfluidic device designs and novel microfluidic device fabrication methodologies to support organ-on-a-chip systems

• Organoid cultures and organ-on-a-chip to study infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cancers, and other diseases

• Development of organoids, organ-on-a-chip systems, and other 3D in vitro models for personalized medicine

• Integration of multiple tissue types within single organ-on-a-chip platforms to study tissue-to-tissue interactions

• Validation of organ-on-a-chip performance for organ biology, pathology investigations and cosmetic and drug testing

• Evaluation of relating pharmacokinetics of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems to humans

Articles focused on two-dimensional cell cultures or animal models are generally outside of the scope of this section and will not be considered for publication, except if they are used as direct comparisons for validation of organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems. Biomaterial and biofabrication-based studies will be considered if these technologies are leveraged to generate organoids, organ-on-a-chip systems, and 3D in vitro models. Biomaterial and biofabrication-based studies without 3D in vitro model components are generally outside of the scope of this section and will not be considered for publication.