Scope

The growing understanding of the molecular mechanisms of both genetic and acquired diseases offers specific molecular targets for therapeutic intervention. The transfer of genetic material to the tissue-resident cells (gene therapy) or of healthy cells to the diseased tissue (cell therapy), as well as their combination by genetically engineered progenitors, are complementary approaches to correct the specific molecular cause of disease and restore lost function.

The Preclinical Cell and Gene Therapy section of Frontiers in Biotechnology and Bioengineering welcomes submissions on both basic and translational aspects of the development of innovative genetic and cellular therapies. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

Vector development (viral and non-viral)

Delivery systems for gene editing

Gene-, peptide- and RNA-based therapeutics

Stem and progenitor cell biology, including advanced cell culture systems

Cell therapies for tissue repair, including paracrine functions, exosomes, and extracellular vesicles

Ex vivo genetic modification of progenitors, including Hematopoietic Stem Cell gene therapy

CAR-T cells and cancer immunotherapy

Mechanisms of disease that identify molecular targets for therapy

Clinical studies and manuscripts describing purely bioinformatic analyses of existing databases without significant experimental validation are specifically out of the scope of this section and suited elsewhere.