Scope

The section is dedicated to publishing research articles in synthetic biology and engineered living systems. It aims to introduce major insights into emerging paradigms that apply systems concept and engineering formalisms to design and construct new biological parts, devices, and systems for novel functions or life forms that do not exist in nature. The section welcomes papers concerned with the interplay between biology and engineering at all levels: from molecular biology and genetic circuits, through metabolic pathways and networks, to multicellular interactions, symbiotic consortia and macro-scale ecosystems.

Synthetic Biology is a multidisciplinary effort, deriving input from molecular and cell biology, evolutionary systematics, biochemistry, informatics, mathematics, computing and engineering. As a genome-based approach, it emphasizes the integration of computational and experimental biology for human-designed life forms. Synthetic Biology will assemble complex living systems from the signaling, regulatory and metabolic parts for desirable cellular functions. The synthetic capability of this approach is based on the quantitative prediction of the systems’ behavior and engineering implementation of cellular modification. Synthetic Biology is particularly interested in research articles that either advance this field as an engineering discipline or use synthetic biology to improve our fundamental understanding of existing biological phenomena.

Synthetic Biology applies engineering principles to define and build functional chemical, mechanical, or computational modules that are composed partly of biological units. The resulting modules may include non-natural materials, they may be incorporated into engineered structures such as nanoscale cargo-movers, and they may perform tasks such as logic gating not normally associated with life forms. This approach will potentially expand the repertoire of biological chemistry, create new insights into the origins of life, and the simplest life forms on earth and perhaps elsewhere, and open new possibilities for built-in early-warning diagnostic and therapeutic inventions at the molecular, subcellular, and cellular levels. Synthetic Biology encourages contributors to submit their synthetic biology applications with illustrative examples, such as the above mentioned, to accelerate the progress in this research area with methodologies applicable to other biological systems.