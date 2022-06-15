Scope

The Synthetic Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the design, construction, and understanding of novel biological systems and life forms. It aims to introduce key insights into emerging paradigms that apply system concepts and engineering principles to design and construct new biological parts, devices, and systems for novel functions or life forms that don't exist in nature.

Synthetic Biology is a multidisciplinary effort, deriving input from molecular and cell biology, evolutionary systematics, biochemistry, informatics, mathematics, computing and engineering. As a genome-based approach, it emphasizes the integration of computational and experimental biology for human-designed life forms. Synthetic Biology will assemble complex living systems from the signalling, regulatory and metabolic parts for desirable cellular functions. Led by Prof. Jean Marie François from the Toulouse Biotechnology Institute and Toulouse White Biotechnology (INSA, INRAE, CNRS), the Synthetic Biology section welcomes submissions that either advance the synthetic biology field as an engineering discipline or use synthetic biology to improve our fundamental understanding of existing biological phenomena.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational and experimental biology integration

engineering implementation of cellular modification

macro-scale ecosystems

metabolic pathways and networks

molecular biology and genetic circuits

multicellular interactions

quantitative prediction of system behavior

symbiotic consortia

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, construction, and understanding of novel biological systems and life forms, as well as their potential applications and implications.

The section welcomes submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Synthetic Biology section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider research focused solely on respiratory infections, cancer, or COVID-19, as these topics are more relevant to medical research and fall outside the scope of synthetic biology and its applications. However, the section does welcome submissions that explore the potential applications of synthetic biology in addressing health-related challenges, including those related to the mentioned diseases. Additionally, research focused solely on antioxidant properties or probiotics are excluded unless they demonstrate a clear connection to the design, construction, and understanding of novel biological systems and life forms, as well as their potential applications and implications in advancing health, industry, innovation, and responsible consumption and production.

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of synthetic biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.