Scope

The Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on developing new therapeutic strategies and products for treating various tissue defects and lesions.

Repairing critical-size or difficult-to-heal tissue defects caused by disease, malformation, trauma, or tumour resection remains a significant challenge. Since the end of the last century, substantial progress has been made with " ex vivo " expanded autologous (from the patient) stem/progenitor cell transplants, often seeded on or associated with carrier biomaterials. Our growing understanding of the body’s physiological response to injury and the signalling pathways activated during healing suggests that the human body itself could provide the crucial elements needed for tissue repair and regeneration. Therefore, in addition to the "classical" tissue engineering approach, which is mainly used in extreme and critical situations, new therapeutic strategies should be developed. These strategies should aim to stimulate the intrinsic endogenous potential of tissues to heal or regenerate so many more patients can benefit from them.

Led by Prof. Ranieri Cancedda, an emeritus professor at the University of Genova, Italy the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, which aim to address the challenges in repairing and regenerating damaged tissues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of interactions between cells and molecules in the in vivo regenerative microenvironment

clinical applications, including tissue engineering and regenerative medicine approaches in all clinical disciplines

design and production of biomimetic and intelligent scaffolds from natural and synthetic molecules

drug delivery

growth factors

interactions between cells and biomaterials

mechanisms of activation and mobilization of locally-resident and/or circulating stem/progenitor cells after tissue injury and during the healing process

pre-clinical animal trials

stem cell biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of therapeutic strategies and products for treating tissue defects and lesions. Studies focused solely on medical imaging or glucose management fall outside the scope of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. However, submissions related to diabetic foot ulcers, coronary occlusion, and renal damage will be considered if they are within the context of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Finally, the section does not accept bibliometrics articles.

The section welcomes submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Developments Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.