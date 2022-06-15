Scope

The Drug Discovery in Bioinformatics section is committed to publishing high-quality research focussed on all aspects of drug discovery and development, from target identification and validation, to hit discovery and lead optimization and drug repurposing—all through the lens of informatics and computational approaches.

Guided by Prof. Garrett M. Morris at the University of Oxford, the Drug Discovery in Bioinformatics section encourages submissions from this highly interdisciplinary field that connect the discovery and development of novel therapies to promote human health and well-being.

Topics considered within scope include:

ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion), PK/PD (pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics) and toxicity

artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

computer-aided drug discovery, including: computational chemistry and cheminformatics protein-ligand and protein-protein docking and scoring high-throughput docking and virtual screening QSAR and QSPR

databases, data mining, and data visualization (including virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality)

immunoinformatics & other biologics

novel methodologies, algorithms, and software development

personalized, precision, and stratified medicine

phenomenological modeling and systems biology

structural bioinformatics

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the application of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development.

The Drug Discovery in Bioinformatics section does not consider submissions focused on genetic screening unless they are relevant to drug discovery or those without a clear bioinformatics application in pharmaceutical development.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Drug Discovery in Bioinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.