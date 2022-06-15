Scope

The Integrative Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of integrative bioinformatics in life sciences.

Led by Dr. Zhi-Ping Liu from Shandong University, the Integrative Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioinformatics, which facilitate the integration of diverse biological data sets and/or methods to promote scientific discovery.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational methods for multi-omics data mining

computational systems and network biology

data imputation and preprocessing in multi-omics data

deciphering disease mechanisms by integrating data

heterogeneous data analysis and multi-modal data integration

integrative omics databases and open-source tools

machine learning methods in data integration

multi-omics data integration methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development or improvement of computational models and models for integrating large-scale biological datasets.

The Integrative Bioinformatics section does not consider studies that deal only with routine application of existing or conventional computational technologies. Additionally, studies that do not integrate computational methods or analyses to address biological questions are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.