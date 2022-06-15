Scope

The Protein Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of protein function through bioinformatics methods.

Led by Dr. Daisuke Kihara from Purdue University, the Protein Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of protein bioinformatics, which aim to enhance the knowledge of protein function, structure, and evolution.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

databases that can be expected to provide novel insights about proteins

machine learning and statistical methods utilizing protein sequence information

machine learning and statistical methods utilizing protein structural information

methods to predict protein function

novel benchmark sets providing insights into the performance of widely used search methods

nucleic acid structure prediction

protein and nucleic acid structure modeling using experimental data

protein design

protein evolution

protein structure prediction

protein-protein interaction methods to search databases for related protein sequences and structures

software that can be expected to provide novel insights about proteins

statistical methods for understanding protein sequence, structure, function, and evolution

Submissions should provide either novel insights in fundamental aspects of proteins, protein families or proteomes or tools that can be expected to provide these insights.

The Protein Bioinformatics section does not consider submissions focused on purely computational chemistry methods applied to a single system, unless they provide significantly improved tools or insights that can be generalized for a large number of proteins or protein families.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of protein bioinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.