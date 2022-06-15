Scope

The RNA Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the bioinformatic analysis and understanding of RNA-based regulation in various biological systems.

Led by Dr. Shuhui Song from Beijing Institute of Genomics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the RNA Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of RNA research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to advance the understanding of RNA-based data.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

databases and web browsers for RNA data

high throughput RNA sequencing

non-coding RNAs

RNA networks

RNA-RNA interactions

RNA sequence mapping

single-cell RNA-seq

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of RNA bioinformatics, contributing to the advancement of this rapidly evolving field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of RNA research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.