Scope

The Coacervates and Biological Condensates section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of phase separation involving biological molecules and the condensation of macromolecular assemblies.

Led by Dr. Feng Ding of Clemson University, the Coacervates and Biological Condensates section welcomes fundamental, translational, and applied studies that connect biophysics, molecular and cellular biology, soft-matter physics, chemistry, computational modelling, and bioengineering. The section aims to advance mechanistic understanding of how condensates arise, evolve, and contribute to physiological regulation and pathological processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Molecular mechanisms and physical principles of coacervation, biomolecular condensation, phase separation, and microphase separation

Sequence-structure-function relationships and the molecular determinants of condensation

Thermodynamics, kinetics, nucleation, growth, coarsening, dissolution, aging, and nonequilibrium regulation of condensates

Internal structural organization, interfaces, dynamics, rheology, and material states, including liquid, gel-like, glassy, and solid assemblies

Membraneless organelles, RNA granules, signaling complexes, metabolons, and other functional macromolecular assemblies

Biophysical, biochemical, molecular, cell biological, omics-based, imaging, and single-molecule approaches

Theoretical and computational approaches, including molecular simulation, multiscale modeling, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning

Physiological roles of condensates in transcription, signaling, stress responses, metabolism, development, and cellular organization

Pathological condensation and altered phase behavior in neurodegeneration, cancer, infection, aging, and other diseases

Condensate maturation and its coupling to protein misfolding, amorphous aggregation, amyloid formation, and fibril polymorphism

Interactions of condensates with membranes, the cytoskeleton, chromatin, organelles, and extracellular structures

Regulation by post-translational modifications, nucleic acids, metabolites, ions, pH, molecular crowding, chaperones, and cellular environments

Synthetic reconstituted systems, engineered condensates and coacervates, and applications in biotechnology, biomaterials, therapeutics, and biosensing

Submissions should provide substantial mechanistic, quantitative, or conceptual insight into the formation, regulation, characterization, or biological consequences of coacervates and biological condensates. The section welcomes experimental, computational, theoretical, and integrative studies spanning molecular to cellular and organismal scales.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biological condensates to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the broader public worldwide.