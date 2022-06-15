Scope

The Mechanotransduction and Mechanobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the role of cell signaling and mechanobiology in normal physiology and pathophysiology.

Led by Dr. C. Ross Ethier from Georgia Institute of Technology, the Mechanotransduction and Mechanobiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of mechanobiology, which explore the connections between cellular processes and their impact on physiological and pathological conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aberrant mechanotransduction and mechanotransduction-associated signaling in disease

cellular studies describing fundamental mechanotransduction processes and their downstream signaling sequalae, and how such pathways influence tissue function

mechanobiology of growth, remodeling, and development

novel biophysical technologies to interrogate mechanobiological signaling at all length scales, such as computational, molecular, cellular, microfabrication, and imaging approaches

novel techniques using interventions in mechanobiologic signaling pathways to improve translational outcomes, for example, in regenerative medicine and device design

role of mechanobiology in cell-matrix and cell-cell interactions

single molecule studies of force-mediated signaling processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between mechanotransduction, mechanobiology, and their effects on physiological and pathological processes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.