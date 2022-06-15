Scope

The Protein Structure and Dynamics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular mechanisms that determine protein structure and dynamics using biophysical methods.

Led by Dr. Rita Grandori from the University of Milano-Bicocca, the Protein Structure and Dynamics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biophysics, which explore the connections between protein conformational states and their biological functions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

allostery

amyloidogenic proteins

conformational ensembles

drug design

molecular basis of human diseases

molecular recognition

post-translational modifications

protein engineering

protein folding and misfolding

structural disorder

supramolecular complexes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of protein structure and dynamics in physiological or pathological processes of biological systems, with an emphasis on mechanistic interpretations. Both experimental and computational studies are welcome.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of protein structure and dynamics, molecular mechanisms, and their biological functions in relation to human diseases, drug design, and protein engineering (SDGs 3: Good Health and Well-being, and 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biophysics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.