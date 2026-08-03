Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
GasGAT: A Graph Attention Network Framework for Smart Contract Gas Optimization
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 16 Jun 2026
in Smart Contracts
Systematic Review
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 08 Jan 2026
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 07 Jan 2026
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 13 Jan 2025
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 17 Dec 2024
in Smart Contracts
Editorial
Published on 19 Jun 2023
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 09 May 2023
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 21 Apr 2023
in Smart Contracts
Technology and Code
Published on 01 Mar 2023
in Smart Contracts
Review
Published on 24 Mar 2022
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 14 Dec 2021
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 26 Oct 2021
in Smart Contracts
Perspective
Published on 29 Apr 2021
in Smart Contracts
Perspective
Published on 03 Feb 2021
in Smart Contracts
Original Research
Published on 19 Oct 2020
in Smart Contracts
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 04 Aug 2020
in Smart Contracts
Perspective
Published on 04 Jun 2020
in Smart Contracts
Policy and Practice Reviews
Published on 27 May 2020
in Smart Contracts