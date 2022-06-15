Scope

The Structural Engineering and Design section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on the analysis, design, assessment, and innovation of structural systems across the built environment.

Led by Dr. Vagelis Plevris from Qatar University and Dr. George Tsiatas from the National Technical University of Athens, the section welcomes contributions spanning the breadth of structural engineering research and practice, with emphasis on advancing safe, resilient, sustainable, and efficient structural solutions for buildings and infrastructure.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced structural analysis and design

design of steel, concrete, timber, masonry, and hybrid structures

building structures and high-rise systems

computational methods applied to structural analysis and design

durability, robustness, and structural resilience

performance-based and reliability-based design

rehabilitation, retrofitting, and strengthening of existing structures

serviceability and limit state design

static and dynamic analysis under general loading conditions

structural stability and reliability

structural dynamics and vibration control (non-hazard-specific)

innovative structural systems and design methodologies

Submissions should provide in-depth knowledge that advances the modeling, design, or performance evaluation of structural systems in real-world applications. Both fundamental and applied studies are encouraged, provided they demonstrate clear relevance to structural engineering practice.

The section welcomes submissions supporting SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Structural Engineering and Design section does not consider studies focused primarily on architectural form development, urban planning, hazard-specific engineering covered by other sections, or purely economic or management analyses without a structural engineering foundation. However, contributions integrating sustainability, lifecycle considerations, constructability, or digital design approaches as complementary aspects are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of structural engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.