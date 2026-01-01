If your institution is partnered with us you can benefit from full or partial support for article processing charges (APCs) on manuscripts you submit.

Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to Frontiers' general article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.

Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section-specific. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected specialty section. Please refer to your preferred journal and specialty section to clarify which article types are available.

Original Research Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies. Original Research may also encompass confirming studies and disconfirming results which allow hypothesis elimination, reformulation and/or report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish an Original Research article. Original Research articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Materials and Methods Results Discussion

Methods Methods articles present either a new or established method, protocol, or technique that is of significant interest in the field. Methods articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Methods article. Method articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction (outlining the protocol and its possible applications) Materials and Equipment (including a list of reagents/ materials and/or equipment required; formulation of any solutions where applicable) Methods (including objectives and validation of the method; step-by-step procedures; timing of each step or related series of steps; pause points; example(s) of application and effectiveness; details of precision/ accuracy and limits of detection or quantification, where applicable) (Anticipated) Results (describing and illustrating with figures, where possible, the expected outcome of the protocol; advantages, limitations, possible pitfalls and artifacts and any troubleshooting measures to counteract them) Discussion Any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the protocol must be referenced or described. Results must be replicable. Any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the protocol must be referenced or described. Results must be replicable.

Review Review articles cover topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years, with comprehensive depth and a balanced perspective. Reviews should present a complete overview of the state of the art (and should not merely summarize the literature), as well as discuss the following: Different schools of thought or controversies, Fundamental concepts, issues, and problems, Current research gaps Potential developments in the field. Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format: Abstract, Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion. Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format:Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Mini Review Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, allowing readers to get up-to-date on new developments and/or emerging concepts, as well as discuss the following: Different schools of thought or controversies Current research gaps Potential future developments in the field Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Mini Review article. Mini Review articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Mini Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Mini Review article. Mini Review articles should have the following format:Mini Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Hypothesis and Theory Hypothesis and Theory articles present a novel argument, interpretation or model intended to introduce a new hypothesis or theory. They should provide the following: New interpretation of recent data or findings in a specific area of investigation Accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories Hypothesis presented should be testable in the framework of current knowledge May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions Hypothesis and Theory articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Hypothesis and Theory article. Hypothesis and Theory articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Hypothesis and Theory articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Hypothesis and Theory article. Hypothesis and Theory articles should have the following format:

Perspective Perspective articles present a viewpoint on a specific area of investigation. They should provide the following: Discuss current advances and future directions Clear presentation of the authors' perspective Accurate presentation and citations of other authors' work May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions Perspective articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Perspective article. Perspective articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Perspective articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Perspective article. Perspective articles should have the following format:

Opinion Opinion articles allow authors to contribute viewpoints on the interpretation of recent findings in any research area, value of the methods used, as well as weaknesses and strengths of scientific hypotheses. They should abide to the following guidelines: not contain unpublished or original data, be supported by evidence, be fully referenced, encourage constructive discussion, refrain from emotionally-charged argumentation. Opinion articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 2,000 and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish an Opinion article. Opinion articles should have the following format: Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion

Correction Correction/Addendum: if authors notice errors that affect the scholarly record or the integrity of the paper, authors are encouraged to submit a correction online. The correction must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g. sections, sentence, figure) of the manuscript being revised or corrected. All authors of the original paper need to agree to the request for changes. The authors’ contribution statement should be used to clearly state the reason for the Correction. Depending on the extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review. Authors are informed that requests for changes beyond those described here may not be accepted for publication.

Editorial Editorials are submitted exclusively by the host editor(s) of a Frontiers Research Topic, to convey to the reader the aims and objectives of the research that pertains to the topic, as well as placing it in a broader context. The Editorial should present the contributing articles of the Research Topic but should not be a mere table of contents. As the final contributing article to the Research Topic, Editorials should be submitted once all expected articles have been accepted and published. Editorials should not include unpublished or original data and the inclusion of references is strongly encouraged. Editorial articles may contain 1 Figure and have a word count of 1,000 for Topics with 5-10 articles. The word limit can be increased for each additional article in the Topic, up to a maximum of 5,000 words for 50 articles or more. Topic editors are not required to pay a fee to publish an Editorial article. Submissions are required to have the title Editorial: "Title of Research Topic".

FAIR² Data Frontiers FAIR² Data Management provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements while gaining scholarly credit. Submitting through the platform gives researchers access to an AI-powered system that enhances curation, aligning datasets with the FAIR Guiding Principles (see: https://www.go-fair.org/fair-principles/) and the FAIR² Open Specification (see: https://fair2.ai), governed by the FAIR² Alliance. This specification ensures datasets are AI-ready, ethically aligned, and enriched with context to support responsible reuse, meeting and exceeding funder expectations. At the heart of the process is Clara, an AI assistant for data preparation, who guides authors through curation, organization, and cleaning while also drafting the FAIR² Data Article and creating a FAIR² Data Portal. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value. The service supports the full data lifecycle — curation, documentation, publication, preservation, and reuse. Each submission includes lifetime data hosting (up to 50 GB in the base price), supported by persistent identifiers, redundant backups, and open standards to ensure durability and accessibility. Every dataset is accompanied by a peer-reviewed, citable Data Article. These are capped at 12,000 words and may include up to 15 figures or tables, ensuring recognition and long-term visibility. Further analyses or new insights can be submitted later as research articles, provided the original Data Article is cited and contributors acknowledged. Supported formats currently include tidy spreadsheets (see: https://doi.org/10.18637/jss.v059.i10) and CSV files. Submissions must comply with Frontiers' editorial and ethics policies (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/policies-and-publication-ethics) and guidelines for AI use in publication (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/author-guidelines).