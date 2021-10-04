Scope

The Cancer Survival section is dedicated to the investigation, analysis, and interpretation of cancer survival from a population, societal, and health system perspective, with a commitment to sharing new knowledge that elucidates how social conditions, health systems, and policy contexts shape survival outcomes for patients with cancer worldwide. The section brings together research with a wide array of study designs and methodological approaches, including both traditional and innovative techniques, to maximize the breadth and depth of knowledge.

This section will focus primarily on:

• Epidemiological examinations of cancer survival: studies of the influence of demographic, and socioeconomic factors on cancer outcomes, and the impact of stage at diagnosis, histological or molecular type, and the effect of treatment regimens. We will also consider submissions that focus on the social impact on cancer survival of health system or economic factors that influence access to or discontinuation of treatment, or the quality of treatment.

• Statistical modeling and analysis: studies that employ robust statistical models, innovative data analytics, computational approaches, or machine learning algorithms to understand and predict factors that may influence the probability of cancer survival, and to inform personalized cancer care. We particularly encourage contributions from diverse quantitative disciplines, including biostatistics and bioinformatics.

• Partnerships between diverse scientific, clinical, and community-focused disciplines—including oncology, epidemiology, public health, healthcare planning, social work, and community advocacy—to develop multifaceted approaches to improving cancer survival outcomes.

• Reviews: reviews of any of the aspects of cancer survival listed above.

We would not accept the following types of article:

• Basic laboratory research: basic laboratory research is a cornerstone of scientific understanding, but this section focuses on survival, epidemiology, statistics, and clinical outcomes, rather than primary cellular or molecular biology research.

• Early-stage drug development: preclinical studies, early-stage drug discovery and design, or reports on the synthesis and characterization of compounds with therapeutic potential.

• Case reports: individual case reports fall outside the scope of this section.

• Studies without survival outcomes: studies that do not have a direct impact or a clear linkage to cancer survival will generally fall outside the scope of this section.

This section will present high-quality research that informs our understanding of cancer survival on a broad scale, highlighting advances in study design, methodology, statistics, epidemiology, clinical outcomes, and public health, and promoting research that may have a significant impact on our understanding of patterns, trends, and inequalities in cancer survival, with the underlying goal of improving the survival of all cancer patients.