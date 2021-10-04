Mission & scope

Frontiers in Carbon is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on cutting-edge research in carbon-based materials across various fields, such as electronics, catalysis, composites and biotechnology.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Oomman Varghese from the University of Houston, Frontiers in Carbon welcomes research contributions in the diverse domains of carbon science, aiming to bridge the gap between fundamental physico-chemical properties and applications in different technologies. Topics include, but are not limited to:

carbon allotropes

carbon-based heterostructures

carbon-based objects and devices

carbon conversion

carbynes

diamond and diamond-like carbon

graphite-ene

hybrid materials

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, by promoting research and innovation in carbon science. By advancing knowledge and applications of carbon-based materials across various fields, Frontiers in Carbon contributes to the development of sustainable infrastructure and fosters innovation in the industry, thus supporting the global effort to achieve SDG 9.

Manuscripts that do not focus on the development, synthesis, and application of carbon-based materials are not suitable for publication in Frontiers in Carbon.

Frontiers in Carbon is committed to advancing developments in the field of carbon science by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.