Mission & scope Frontiers in Carbon is an open access journal that aims to report cutting-edge multidisciplinary research on carbon-based materials spanning all fields from fundamental physico-chemical properties to applications in different technologies, including electronics, catalysis and biotechnology, among others. Since the 20th century, carbon-based materials have played a fundamental role in the development of science and technology, for which much of the recent scientific progress and technology frontiers have relied on emerging novel carbon allotropes, such as fullerenes, nanotubes, graphene and carbynes. This is because the outstanding physical, chemical, thermal, and electric properties of carbon-based materials can be tailored by their changing structures and morphologies. Further, recent advances in modelling and characterization techniques have allowed for these materials to be applied to nano-science and -technology. This journal will provide a platform for research that explores and provides greater insights into the development, synthesis and application of carbon-based materials. Frontiers in Carbon will account for carbon science broadly including, but not limited to, carbon-allotropes, graphite-ene, carbynes, carbon-based heterostructures, carbon-based objects and devices, carbon conversion, diamond and diamond-like carbon, and other hybrid materials.

Facts Short name Front. Carbon

Abbreviation frcrb

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Frontiers in Carbon is composed of the following Specialty Sections: Carbon-Based Heterostructures

Carbon-Based Objects and Devices

Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon

Graphite-ene The specialty sections of Frontiers in Carbon welcome submission of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Carbon, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.

