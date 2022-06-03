Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Argonne National Laboratory (DOE)
Lemont , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg , South Africa
Associate Editor
Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Ecole Centrale de Lyon
Écully , France
Associate Editor
Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Texas State University
San Marcos , United States
Associate Editor
Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon