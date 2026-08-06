Perspective
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
Future Directions for Diamond-Like Carbon in Microsystems and Microdevices
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Frontiers in Carbon
Perspective
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Original Research
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Editorial
Published on 17 Dec 2024
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Original Research
Published on 17 Jun 2024
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Original Research
Published on 21 Nov 2023
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon
Original Research
Published on 24 Aug 2023
in Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon