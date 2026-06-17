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University of Houston
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Tunis El Manar University
Tunis, Tunisia
Associate Editor
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
National R&D Institute for Microtechnologies-IMT Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Associate Editor
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices