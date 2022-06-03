Main content

Scope The Carbon-Based Heterostructures section of Frontiers in Carbon publishes high-quality and impactful research relating to the broadest aspects of carbon materials research. Carbon and its allotropes are known for its outstanding material characteristics in structural, thermal, electronic, and other properties. To efficiently utilize its exceptional properties in product development it becomes a necessity of incorporating and integrating other materials phases with carbon. Such heterogeneous materials integration with carbon, hence heterogeneous carbon, opens up broader materials functional space in products and devices. In such heterogeneous materials integration, materials interface design and materials selection process play a crucial role where enormous opportunity exists in multi-phase materials innovation, materials metrology, and atomic as well as in multiscale materials design. Our mission is to foster technical community in advancing innovation in heterogeneous materials integration with carbon through publishing inspiring and leading research in this field. Innovations in ever emerging TMD (transition metal dichalcogenides) heterostructures, MXenes, etc., offer such opportunities. We solicit publication of major and innovative research accomplishments in, but not limited to, materials process, materials characterization/metrology, and materials design.

Submission Carbon-Based Heterostructures welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Carbon-Based Heterostructures, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

