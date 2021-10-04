Scope

The Carbon-Based Heterostructures section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of carbon materials with other material phases for enhanced functionality.

Led by Dr. Ajit Roy from Air Force Research Laboratory, the Carbon-Based Heterostructures section welcomes submissions in the various domains of carbon and its allotropes, which connect the fields of materials process, materials characterization/metrology, and materials design.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atomic and multiscale materials design

carbon allotropes and their properties

heterogeneous materials integration with carbon

materials interface design and selection

materials metrology

multi-phase materials innovation

MXenes

transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD) heterostructures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of carbon materials with other material phases for enhanced functionality.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the integration of carbon materials with other material phases for enhanced functionality, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.