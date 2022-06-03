sam ahmadzadeh
University of the West of Scotland
Paisley, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
University of the West of Scotland
Paisley, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Technical University of Malaysia Malacca
Malacca, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Integrated Graphene Ltd
Stirling, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Carbondale, United States
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Alfred University
Alfred, United States
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
UMR9001 Centre de Nanosciences et de Nanotechnologies (C2N)
Orsay, France
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Beihang University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Université Paris-Saclay
Saint Aubin, France
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Gunma University
Maebashi, Japan
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology
Rajshahi, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Carbon-Based Objects and Devices