Scope The Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon section of Frontiers in Carbon publishes high-quality research within the rapidly growing and interdisciplinary field of diamond (including single crystal diamond, polycrystalline/nanocrystallline diamond, nanodiamond powder) and diamond-like carbon systems as an important part of carbon materials research that focuses on these technologically important sp³ and sp³-sp² hybridized materials and their integration with other materials systems. Topics covered by this section may include, but are not limited to: • Synthesis and characterization of structural, mechanical, chemical, electronic, thermal, optical and transport properties • Nucleation and growth mechanisms • Diamond-based MEMS/NEMS • Diamond as a platform for quantum science • Diamond for power electronics and heterointegration • Diamond and DLC for biomedical and electrochemical applications • Macro-, micro- and nanoscale tribology • Technologies and applications Studies using and/or combining experimental, theoretical and modelling approaches are welcomed.

Facts Short name Front. Carbon

Abbreviation frcrb

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

