Scope

The Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary field of diamond and diamond-like carbon systems as part of carbon materials research.

Led by Dr. Anirudha Sumant from Argonne National Laboratory, the Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon section welcomes submissions in the various domains of carbon materials research, which connect the study of technologically important sp³ and sp³-sp² hybridized materials and their integration with other materials systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diamond as a platform for quantum science

diamond for power electronics and heterointegration

diamond-based MEMS/NEMS

diamond and diamond-like carbon for biomedical and electrochemical applications

macro-, micro-, and nanoscale tribology

nucleation and growth mechanisms

synthesis and characterization of structural, mechanical, chemical, electronic, thermal, optical, and transport properties

technologies and applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties, mechanisms, and applications of diamond and diamond-like carbon materials.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.