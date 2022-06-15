Scope

The Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of atherosclerosis and vascular diseases.

Led by Dr. Masanori Aikawa from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which connect fundamental basic science with clinical applications and patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aneurysms

angiogenesis

arteriovenous fistula

atherosclerosis

calcification

complications of systemic disease (e.g., diabetes, chronic kidney disease, COVID-19, HIV)

development

drug delivery system

drug development

dyslipidemia

endothelial cells

extracellular vesicles

fibroblasts

heart valve disease

immune cells (e.g., monocytes, macrophages, T cells, B cells)

inflammation

lymphangiogenesis

new methods

RNA biology

RNA therapeutics

smooth muscle cells

stenosis after mechanical intervention

systems biology/network science

target discovery

thrombosis

vascular malformations

vein graft disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment of atherosclerosis and vascular diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of atherosclerosis and vascular diseases, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine section does not consider studies that primarily focus on specific medical devices without broader implications for the understanding and treatment of atherosclerosis and vascular diseases. Additionally, research on cranial vascular diseases, such as stroke, are also excluded.