Scope

The section Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a multidisciplinary research forum, covering the full spectrum from fundamental basic science to translational research, clinical trials, and patient care. The section welcomes original research articles, reviews, and reports of new methods, and proposes thematic collections. Disease contexts and research areas we cover include atherosclerosis, stenosis after mechanical intervention, vein graft disease, aneurysms, calcification, heart valve disease, complications of diabetes and chronic kidney disease, inflammation, thrombosis, dyslipidemia, development, angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, non-coding RNA, and extracellular vesicles. Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine also emphasizes and gives priority to studies that utilize an interdisciplinary approach (e.g. target discovery via multi-layer omics analyses followed by in vivo validation; testing the hypothesis in cell cultures, animal models, imaging, and clinical samples).

There is a strong desire and need from medical communities and the public to speed the translation of basic science discoveries into new diagnostics and therapies. In line with these principles, the section strongly encourages papers that emphasize the importance of clinical relevance in basic science research. Few basic science articles clearly describe how key findings could be translated into clinical benefits or how a new biological pathway identified in each project could possibly facilitate the development of new drugs or diagnostics. To contribute to accelerating clinical translation, we wish to link fundamental basic science with clinical medicine more closely, with the overall aim to improve medical outcomes and patient care in cardiovascular medicine.

To achieve this multidisciplinary and translational approach, the Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine editorial team is composed of experienced basic, translational and clinical researchers and medical practitioners. We focus on carefully recognizing the scientific merits of manuscripts and assisting authors to produce high-quality, reliable, and scientifically sound articles through our unique interactive peer-review process.

We're pleased to announce NAVBO (North American Vascular Biology Organization) as an affiliated partner. The mission of NAVBO is to promote the study of vascular biology. The purpose of the society is to provide a forum whereby members disseminate and share knowledge related to the scientific field of vascular biology, to ensure the translation of knowledge from basic science to clinical practice.

We look forward to a fruitful collaboration to promote research and foster the translation from basic science to clinical practice in vascular medicine.

Find out more about NAVBO