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From gut bacteria to brain inflammation, new evidence reveals surprising ways the heart and brain damage each other. Michael Y. Henein, Specialty Chief Editor for Heart Failure and Transplantation, coauthors this comprehensive review.
A preventable disease still claiming young lives. This ISACB-led collection explores RHD’s global epidemiology and the biology behind rheumatic valve injury—autoimmunity, fibrosis, sex-specific responses, omics, and vaccines. Submit by 30 September 2026.
Explore how cardiac rehabilitation evolved from strict bed rest to modern post‑MI care. Julie Redfern (University of Sydney) and Tom Briffa (University of Western Australia) trace its history and outline how programs must modernize for today’s patients
Pregnancy, menopause, PMOS: Dr. Garima Sharma, Director of Inova's Women's Heart Program and a leading voice in women's cardiovascular health, reveals how reproductive history reshapes heart disease risk. Revisit the review driving today’s conversation.
Rich in flavonoids, omega fatty acids and polyphenols, sea buckthorn shows measurable effects on inflammation, lipid metabolism, oxidative stress and platelet activity — positioning it as a promising natural strategy for cardiovascular disease.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine
University Hospital of Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardio-Oncology
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Heart Valve Disease
Explore section
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Review
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Review
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Systematic Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Systematic Review
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Case Report
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Explore section
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Systematic Review
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Mini Review
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Systematic Review
Published on 21 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Systematic Review
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Methods
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Systematic Review
Published on 09 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Review
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Systematic Review
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Heart Valve Disease
Explore section
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Review
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Case Report
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Case Report
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Case Report
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Case Report
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Review
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Review
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Cardiovascular Surgery
Explore section
Review
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Case Report
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Mini Review
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Case Report
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Case Report
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Systematic Review
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Case Report
Published on 21 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Case Report
Accepted on 13 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Published on 07 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Original Research
Published on 02 Jul 2026
in Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Explore section
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Review
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Case Report
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Review
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Systematic Review
Accepted on 17 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 07 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 06 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Original Research
Published on 02 Jul 2026
in Cardio-Oncology
Systematic Review
Published on 26 Jun 2026
in Cardio-Oncology