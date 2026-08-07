Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
From gut bacteria to brain inflammation, new evidence reveals surprising ways the heart and brain damage each other. Michael Y. Henein, Specialty Chief Editor for Heart Failure and Transplantation, coauthors this comprehensive review.
A preventable disease still claiming young lives. This ISACB-led collection explores RHD’s global epidemiology and the biology behind rheumatic valve injury—autoimmunity, fibrosis, sex-specific responses, omics, and vaccines. Submit by 30 September 2026.
Explore how cardiac rehabilitation evolved from strict bed rest to modern post‑MI care. Julie Redfern (University of Sydney) and Tom Briffa (University of Western Australia) trace its history and outline how programs must modernize for today’s patients
Pregnancy, menopause, PMOS: Dr. Garima Sharma, Director of Inova's Women's Heart Program and a leading voice in women's cardiovascular health, reveals how reproductive history reshapes heart disease risk. Revisit the review driving today’s conversation.
Rich in flavonoids, omega fatty acids and polyphenols, sea buckthorn shows measurable effects on inflammation, lipid metabolism, oxidative stress and platelet activity — positioning it as a promising natural strategy for cardiovascular disease.
Department of Medical Biotechnology, University of Siena
Siena, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Heart Failure and Transplantation
National Heart and Lung Institute, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Heart Failure and Transplantation
Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Heart Failure and Transplantation
Azienda USL della Valle d'Aosta
Aosta, Italy
Associate Editor
Heart Failure and Transplantation