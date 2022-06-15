Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes research articles across basic, translational, and clinical cardiovascular medicine.

Led by Field Chief Editors Dr Masanori Aikawa (Brigham Women’s Hospital, USA) and Dr Hendrik Tevaearai Stahel (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine covers all aspects of cardiovascular medicine, with an emphasis on studies that challenge the status quo of treatments and practices or facilitate the translation of scientific advances into the clinic.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

• atherosclerosis and vascular medicine

• cardiac rhythmology

• cardio-oncology

• cardioneurology

• cardiovascular epidemiology and prevention

• cardiovascular genetics and systems medicine

• cardiovascular imaging

• cardiovascular metabolism

• cardiovascular nursing

• cardiovascular pharmacology and drug discovery

• cardiovascular surgery

• clinical and translational cardiovascular medicine

• coronary artery disease

• general cardiovascular medicine

• heart failure and transplantation

• heart valve disease

• hypertension

• intensive care cardiovascular medicine

• lipids in cardiovascular disease

• pediatric cardiology

• precision cardiology

• sex and gender in cardiovascular medicine

• structural interventional cardiology

• thrombosis and haemostasis.

Both fundamental mechanistic studies of cardiovascular disease and translational research that can bring new discoveries to patients quickly are welcome. The editors are especially interested in submissions that employ a systems approach driven by data science.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as NHANES or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. The journal is not considering bibliometric studies. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG#3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field of cardiovascular medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.