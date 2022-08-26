Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University Medical Center Utrecht
Utrecht , Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
Monzino Cardiology Center (IRCCS)
Milan , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
Department of Cardiology, VU Medical Center
Amsterdam , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Gender Cardiovascular Medicine
Utrecht University
Utrecht , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine