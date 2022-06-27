daniela trabattoni
Unit of Interventional Cardiology, Monzino Cardiology center (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
University of Foggia
Foggia, Italy
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga, University of Malaga
Málaga, Spain
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine
Keele University
Keele, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine