masanori aikawa
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Division of Animal and Human Physiology, Department of Biology, School of Science, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Panepistimiopolis, Greece
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Center for Molecular Cardiology, University of Zurich
Schlieren, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
College of Health & Life Science, Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Istituti Clinici Scientifici Maugeri IRCCS
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University
Augusta, United States
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Kurume University
Kurume, Japan
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Margarita Salas Center for Biological Research, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine
Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Atherosclerosis and Vascular Medicine