Scope

The Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Prevention section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and preventing cardiovascular diseases and related conditions.

Led by Dr. Dexter Canoy from Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, UK, and Dr. Elsayed Soliman from Wake Forest School of Medicine, USA, the Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Prevention section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to enhance the understanding of disease processes and improve patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral, psychosocial and lifestyle risk factors (e.g., smoking, physical activity, diet/nutrition)

biological risk factors (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidaemia, impaired glucose homeostasis)

biomarkers (e.g., blood-based measures, renal function, imaging, ECG)

genomics and other -omics molecular profiles associated with cardiovascular conditions

global health, health disparities and public health prevention related to cardiovascular health

obesity, diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions

pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions for cardiovascular disease prevention

risk stratification, prediction and prognostication of cardiovascular disease

The section focuses on advancing our understanding of the etiology, risk factors and other determinants of cardiovascular disease to provide better insights into the prevention and treatment of the condition. Submissions on biological risk factors and wider determinants of cardiovascular disease, including lifestyle and environmental factors, are welcome. Studies on biomarkers, genomics and other -omics molecular profiles of cardiovascular disease that improve our understanding of the underlying mechanisms and relevant to disease prevention and treatment are also welcome.

The section also considers submissions on cardiovascular disease risk stratification, prediction, and prognostication as well as pharmacological and non-pharmacological clinical trials for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and to improve outcomes of cardiovascular patients (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being). In addition, studies on global health, health disparities and public health prevention related to cardiovascular health are within the scope of this section.

The Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Prevention section recognises that cardiovascular disease co-occur with various chronic conditions which share similar determinants and risk factors. However, studies on these conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, that do not specifically address cardiovascular risk or prevention are outside the scope of this section. The section also does not consider submissions focused solely on genetics, biomarkers, nutrition, physical activity, psychosocial factors, or the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, this section only considers studies involving, or using data from, human populations (e.g., clinical patients, cohort participants, etc.), but not in vitro studies or investigations involving animals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.