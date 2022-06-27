Scope

Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a global, peer-reviewed Open Access medical journal providing unrestricted, online access to publications on diagnostic and therapeutic advances in cardiology and cardiovascular disease. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine publishes peer-reviewed scientific investigations of the highest quality that are of relevance for the diagnosis, treatment, or pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders with the goal to understand disease processes and to improve medical practice and patient care.

Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Prevention is devoted to reviews and studies on the distribution and determinants of cardiovascular diseases and related conditions in the population and the application of preventive strategies to reduce their occurrence. Cardiovascular diseases encompass coronary heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, congenital heart disease, cerebrovascular and peripheral arterial disease and comprises the largest share of morbidity and mortality globally. Its dramatic increase in incidence the past few decades in middle- and low-income countries emphasizes the urgency for further studies to understand the causes of cardiovascular disease and effective preventive strategies, including improving population screening and risk prediction. Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Prevention focuses on population-based studies, clinical trials, expert reviews, and commentaries aiming to understand and prevent cardiovascular diseases and related conditions to improve cardiovascular health throughout the world.

Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Prevention encourages submissions that bring new insights into the etiologies of and effective preventive measures for cardiovascular diseases through studies of genetic, biochemical, lifestyle, and environmental risk factors for cardiovascular diseases and related conditions, as well as studies of distribution of determinants and approaches to improved prevention and treatment of these diseases. Studies that utilize complementary strengths of observational studies, clinical trials, -omics methods and/or functional studies to advance cardiovascular medicine are of particular priority. Primary outcomes of interest include coronary heart disease, acute coronary syndrome, stroke, congestive heart failure, sudden cardiac death, atrial fibrillation, peripheral arterial disease, and thromboembolic disease.

Topics of interest include risk factors, obesity, nutrition, metabolism, diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions, lipids, hypertension, physical activity, lung diseases, psychosocial and other lifestyle factors, genetics, biomarkers, -omics methods, translational science, subclinical disease, clinical disease, outcomes research, health disparities, global health, and prevention-oriented clinical trials and studies focusing on their connection to cardiovascular disease.

The Editors of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine encourage submission of original research articles (epidemiologic, clinical or preclinical, or systematic reviews or meta-analyses), expert reviews, mini reviews, brief research articles, and case reports. Original research articles include manuscripts reporting results from epidemiologic or population studies or clinical investigations, including Phase I-III and post-marketing trials as well as from systematic reviews or meta-analyses. Reports from experimental studies from related areas such as physiology, pathophysiology, cellular and molecular biology, genetics, or pharmacology may be considered as long as they relate to new understandings of pathogenic mechanisms or novel therapeutic approaches relevant to prevention of cardiovascular disease. Articles related to medical education or the future development of cardiovascular disease epidemiology and prevention may also be considered.