Scope

The section Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine concentrates on papers covering a range of topics in all aspects of cardiovascular genetics with a special emphasis on systems medicine approaches.

The rapid recent progress in multi-scale, patient-centered approaches applying OMICs technologies, including genomics, methylomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics and metabonomics, have highlighted the need to implement an overall strategy in medical research to achieve improved patient care and treatment outcomes. Computational and mathematical modeling approaches especially are needed to move toward a more holistic understanding of mechanisms and treatment options for cardiovascular disease.

The complexity of data sources and the integrative manner of subsequent analyses using mathematical and statistical modeling, taking potential co-factors and co-morbidities into account, and embedding these in dynamic models is challenging and requires innovative information technologies .

Recognizing these challenges, the editors of Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine encourage genetic and systems-oriented cardiovascular research that would lead to improved prevention, more comprehensive diagnostics and individually adjusted therapy schemes in precision medicine.

Specifically, the Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine section of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine welcomes original research articles, reviews and also case reports (see link for all article types available in the section) on the following aspects:

• Molecular, clinical and genetic studies addressing systems-oriented research questions in cardiovascular disease;

• Development of OMICs-based biomarkers;

• Development of clinically applicable technologies for collection, harmonization, integration and analysis of clinical and OMICS data;

• Methods to improve cardiovascular disease risk stratification and prediction.

Worldwide, cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death and a major cause of disability and lost productivity in adults. Our ultimate goal is to further accelerate developments in the rapidly expanding field of cardiovascular systems medicine, with the overall aim of improving cardiovascular health in both patients and healthy individuals.