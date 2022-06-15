Scope

The Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine section is committed to publishing research centered on the comprehensive study of cardiovascular genetics and the application of systems medicine approaches.

Led by Prof. Neil Morgan from the University of Birmingham, the Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of cardiovascular medicine, aiming to enhance the understanding and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

development of OMICs-based biomarkers

development of clinically applicable technologies for collection, harmonization, integration, and analysis of clinical and OMICs data

methods to improve cardiovascular disease risk stratification and prediction

molecular, clinical, and genetic studies addressing systems-oriented research questions in cardiovascular disease

Submissions should offer detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of genetics and systems medicine in the context of cardiovascular health and disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cardiovascular genetics and systems medicine, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine section does not consider studies focusing on surgical procedures, intensive care, or hospitalization, as these topics fall outside the scope of genetics and systems medicine in the cardiovascular field. However, the section may consider submissions related to the management of metabolic disorders and thrombosis if they are relevant to the integration of genetics and systems medicine in the context of cardiovascular health and disease.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cardiovascular Genetics and Systems Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.