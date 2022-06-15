Scope

The Cardiovascular Nursing section is committed to publishing research centered on applied, translational, and clinical work in the field of cardiovascular nursing and care.

Led by Dr. Christos Lionis from the University of Crete, the Cardiovascular Nursing section encourages submissions that connect interdisciplinary collaboration with integrated and person-centered approaches in the realm of cardiovascular health.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

collaborative and integrative work

compassionate care

disease management

health promotion and disease prevention

models of care

palliative care

patient healthcare needs and safety

quality assessment and care

rehabilitation

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects relevant to cardiovascular health and care. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the health promotion and disease prevention, rehabilitation, palliative care, compassionate care, and disease management, as well as models of care, quality assessment and care, patient healthcare needs and safety. In addition, we welcome aspects relevant to collaborative work in cardiovascular health and care, as well as SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Cardiovascular Nursing Section does not consider studies without a primary focus and broader implications for the cardiovascular nursing care understanding and treatment of atherosclerosis and vascular diseases. Manuscripts without this significant reference to cardiology nursing may be referred to our other Frontiers titles, such as Frontiers in Rehabilitation or Frontiers in Stroke.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cardiovascular Nursing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.