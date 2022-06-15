Scope

The Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing pharmacological treatments and drug discovery in cardiovascular disease.

Led by Dr. Professor Xiaofeng Yang from Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University, the Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to enhance the understanding of disease processes and improve patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomarker identification and validation for drug development or stratified medicine

early-phase translational trials

emerging -omics technologies in cardiovascular medicine

experimental medicine studies

new quantitative analyses and novel insights on pharmacological mechanisms

novel experimental approaches and their validation

proof-of-concept experimental studies in animals with clear support for translation into humans

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, or pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general cell biology or gene expression without a foundation in cardiovascular pharmacology or drug development. Submissions that do not address the mechanisms, therapeutic targets, or drug discovery processes related to cardiovascular diseases, or do not have clear support for translation into humans, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.