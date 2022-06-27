Scope

Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a global, peer-reviewed Open Access medical journal providing unrestricted, online access to publications on diagnostic and therapeutic advances in cardiology and cardiovascular disease. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine publishes peer-reviewed scientific investigations of the highest quality that are of relevance for the diagnosis, treatment, or pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders with the goal to understand disease processes and to improve medical practice and patient care.

The specialty section Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery aims to advance the pharmacological treatment and drug discovery of cardiovascular disease. The section concerned will cover all aspects of drug discovery and development, improving our understanding of how and why drugs work, and tailoring medicines to individuals. The main emphasis of the section is on clinical studies in humans, either volunteers or patients. Articles concerning all phases of classical drug development are welcome, but also those that are pharmacological studies.

We particularly welcome early phase translational trials, and experimental medicine studies where drugs are used to probe physiology or pathophysiology. Such articles may also include novel experimental approaches, and their validation. The section Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery is also concerned with the identification and validation of biomarkers to either aid drug development, or to allow a stratified medicine approach in patients. Biomarkers may relate to pathophysiological and pharmacological measures, genetics, or any of the emerging –omics technologies.

Although the section of Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery is primarily concerned with human studies and clinical trials, proof-of-concept experimental studies in animals which provide clear support for translation into humans are welcome. The central goal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery is to translate the wealth of pre-clinical knowledge about cardiovascular disease into pharmacological benefit for patients.

The Editors of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine encourage submission of Original Research Articles (clinical or preclinical), Reviews, Mini Reviews and Case Reports. Original research articles include manuscripts reporting results from clinical investigations, including Phase I-III trials and population studies. Reports from experimental studies from related areas such as physiology, pathophysiology, immunology, metabolism, cellular and molecular biology, genetics, or pharmacology may be considered as long as they relate to new understandings of pathogenic and pharmacological mechanisms or novel therapeutic approaches relevant to human disease. Articles related to medical education or the future development of medicine and drug discovery may also be considered.