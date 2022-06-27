professor xiaofeng yang, md, phd
Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Department of Pharmacy, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
University of Yamanashi
Kofu, Japan
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy, Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Northeast Ohio Medical University
Rootstown Township, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Boston University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University
Nanchang, China
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Department of Physiology, Amsterdam University Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Augusta University
Augusta, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Drug Discovery