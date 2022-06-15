Scope

The General Cardiovascular Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing personalized approaches to cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment.

Led by Dr. Junjie Xiao from Shanghai University and Dr. Pietro Enea Lazzerini from the University of Siena, the General Cardiovascular Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to enhance the understanding of disease processes and improve patient care.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and environmental contexts, as well as the integration of individual characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, culture, health literacy, education level, income, and geography.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiovascular disorders and their genetic and environmental influences

clinical trials, population studies, and database reviews related to cardiovascular medicine

digital technology advancements in monitoring cardiovascular health

integrated models of patient-centered cardiovascular care

mental stress and its impact on cardiovascular risk

patient-centered approaches to cardiovascular medicine

preclinical models of care and decision support for evidence-based cardiovascular care

systems medicine approaches to cardiovascular disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the personalized approaches to cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment, understanding of disease processes, patient-centered care, and digital technology advancements in monitoring cardiovascular health, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The General Cardiovascular Medicine section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, or unrelated medical conditions. However, studies centered on metabolic risk factors, energy metabolism, and blood pressure control may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in cardiovascular medicine and contribute to the understanding of disease processes, patient-centered care, and digital technology advancements in monitoring cardiovascular health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.