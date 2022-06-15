Scope

The Heart Failure and Transplantation section aims to publish research focused on understanding and improving clinical care for heart failure patients.

Led by Prof. Matteo Cameli from University of Siena and Prof. Michael Henein from Umea University, the Heart Failure and Transplantation section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of cardiovascular medicine, connecting the understanding of disease processes with advancements in patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiac rehabilitation, general management and surgical approaches for heart failure treatment

clinical trials in heart failure management

diagnostic approaches for heart failure patients

epidemiological research on heart failure

medical therapy for heart failure treatment

molecular biology, genomics, and proteomics related to heart failure pathophysiology

translation of basic science observations to clinical medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of heart failure, from molecular mechanisms to clinical management, in order to contribute to the improvement of patient care.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of heart failure pathophysiology, translation of basic science observations to clinical medicine, clinical trials in heart failure management, epidemiological research on heart failure, and medical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, and surgical approaches for heart failure treatment in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Heart Failure and Transplantation section does not consider submissions focused on genetic research unrelated to heart failure, education and children, or stroke treatment, as these topics fall outside the section's primary scope. However, blood analysis with a fundamental basis in heart failure will be considered, as it aligns with the section's focus on understanding and improving clinical care for heart failure patients.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Heart Failure and Transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.