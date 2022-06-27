Main content

Scope Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a global, peer-reviewed Open Access medical journal providing unrestricted, online access to publications on diagnostic and therapeutic advances in cardiology and cardiovascular disease. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine publishes peer-reviewed scientific investigations of the highest quality that are of relevance for the diagnosis, treatment, or pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders with the goal to understand disease processes and to improve medical practice and patient care.



Heart failure is the leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developing world and the number of patients with heart failure is projected to increase dramatically in the near future. An understanding of all facets of this disease from genomics to pathophysiology to clinical management is crucial to achieve the goal of improving clinical care.



The Heart Failure and Transplantation section of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is dedicated to publishing the highest quality articles from investigators at the cutting edge of clinical, basic and translational science from around the world in a peer-reviewed, open access journal. Efforts will be made to encourage high quality article submissions that present novel research on molecular biological, genomic and proteomic aspects underlying the pathophysiology of heart failure, research translating basic science observations to clinical medicine as well as clinical trials. Epidemiological research and research covering a wide variety of clinical aspects of heart failure from medical therapy to cardiac rehabilitation to surgical approaches to managing heart failure will also be emphasized. Ultimately, Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine will provide a unique forum where anyone interested in any aspect of heart failure can find highly relevant published research and where investigators can present their research to a global community of interested clinical and basic science investigators. The Editors of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine encourage submission of Original Research Articles (clinical or preclinical), Reviews, Mini Reviews and Case Reports. Original research articles include manuscripts reporting results from clinical investigations, including Phase I-III trials and population studies. Reports from experimental studies from related areas such as physiology, pathophysiology, cellular and molecular biology, genetics, or pharmacology may be considered as as long as they relate to new understandings of pathogenic mechanisms or novel therapeutic approaches relevant to human disease. Articles related to medical education or the future development of medicine may also be considered. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Heart Failure and Transplantation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Heart Failure and Transplantation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

