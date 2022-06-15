Scope

The Heart Valve Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of heart valve diseases.

Led by Dr. Elena Aikawa from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Heart Valve Disease section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to enhance awareness, stimulate research, and facilitate cross-disciplinary global collaborations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioengineering

bioprosthetic degeneration

calcification

clinical studies

epidemiology

fundamental biology

genetics

heart valve development

heart valve disease

network medicine

omics

systems biology

tissue engineering

valve replacement (SAVR, TAVR)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment of heart valve diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of heart valve diseases, and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Heart Valve Disease section does not consider submissions focusing on non-cardiac surgery or dental health without a relevance to heart valve disease. Studies that do not specifically address the pathophysiology, diagnosis, or treatment of heart valve disease are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to infection control with a direct connection to heart valves will be considered, as they contribute to the understanding and treatment of heart valve diseases and support the goal of promoting good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.