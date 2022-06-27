In recognition of the growing clinical burden caused by heart valve diseases and the uniqueness of the heart valve pathological processes, Frontiers of Cardiovascular Medicine is launching the section solely devoted to Heart Valve Disease. The mission of this new section is to increase awareness of heart valve disease. While transcatheter valve replacement has revolutionized the management of heart valve disease, there is no effective pharmacotherapy for aortic valve stenosis, and the long-term durability of bioprosthetic valves remains a critical issue. This Section will provide a forum for clinicians (e.g., cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and pathologists), epidemiologists, basic scientists, and data scientists from academia as well as investigators from pharmaceutical and device companies. Our goals are 1) to stimulate research to explore new disease mechanisms and discover therapeutic targets; 2) to propose and establish new paradigms in valve research; 3) to speed up the translation of scientific discoveries into the clinic, and 4) to facilitate cross-disciplinary global collaborations between basic scientists and clinicians and academia and industry. The Section will incorporate the strengths of current research in heart valve development, fundamental biology, tissue engineering, bioengineering, genetics, systems biology, network medicine and other disciplines related to this field.

The heart valves represent unique and highly dynamic tissues. The various heart valve diseases combine to affect 2.5% of the total population (more than 7 million Americans), with an incidence of greater that 10% in elderly patients. The heart valves contain a specialized set of cells that have been shown to exhibit both genotypic and phenotypic differences from other cells within the cardiovascular system. These cells sense and respond to changes in the mechanical properties of the highly dynamic valvular tissues to maintain homeostasis. Under pathologic pressure, improper tissue remodeling by pathologic phenotypes leads to diminished biomechanical function of the valves and clinical endpoints. Minimalistic signaling models cannot capture the complex interactions inherent in these processes. Therefore, a fully integrated, holistic approach helps to connect all aspects of heart valve diseases, bring the labs together to resolve these challenges and to find therapeutic options.

In this Section, we welcome all types of manuscripts: original reports of basic science, translational research and clinical studies and review articles that advance our understanding of heart valve diseases and propose new concepts. We also value methodology papers and case reports. We will establish a unique platform for investigators with various backgrounds who contribute to the valve research field to showcase their new discoveries and cutting-edge approaches.