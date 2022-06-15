Scope

The Intensive Care Cardiovascular Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancements and interdisciplinary approaches in cardiovascular intensive care.

Led by Dr. Fabio Guarracino, from the Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Pisana Pisa, the Intensive Care Cardiovascular Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which connect the expertise of professionals from different disciplines to improve patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acutely altered hemodynamic states in preexisting cardiovascular disease and new events leading to acute cardiovascular derangement

invasive and noninvasive mechanical support devices

mechanical ventilation modalities

pathophysiology, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cardiovascular conditions in intensive care

use of biomarkers and bedside imaging modalities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary approaches and advancements in intensive care applied to cardiovascular medicine.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Intensive Care Cardiovascular Medicine section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on cardiovascular issues in the context of intensive care. Studies unrelated to the management, diagnosis, or treatment of cardiovascular conditions in critically ill patients are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that support and advance good health and well-being, particularly in relation to cardiovascular medicine and interdisciplinary approaches, are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.