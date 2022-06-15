Scope

The Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine section is devoted to publishing research centered on understanding sex differences in cardiovascular medicine.

Guided by Dr. Daniela Trabattoni from Monzino Cardiology Center (IRCCS), the Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine section encourages submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which address the disparities between the understanding of sex differences in this field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

(epi)genetics

(molecular) cell biology and mechanisms

biomarkers and imaging

epidemiology

pathophysiology

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of the section, which encompasses the study of sex differences in cardiovascular medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of sex differences in cardiovascular medicine and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

The Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine section does not consider submissions focused on general cardiology without a clear sex or gender component. However, broad population studies and serum analysis research will be considered if they have specific relevance to sex or gender differences and address the impact of sex or gender on cardiovascular health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.