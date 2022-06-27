Main content

Scope The Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine specialty section Gender Cardiovascular Medicine publishes peer-reviewed research articles across clinical, translational and basic cardiovascular medicine. The section is dedicated to transformative science in the field of sex differences. It covers science that explores unique mechanisms, new trends in clinical and epidemiological studies, novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, and strategies that close the gap and eliminate sex disparities in our scientific knowledge. The body of evidence of lack of reporting of sex-differences in cardiovascular studies highlights remaining unmet needs. This interdisciplinary and vibrant forum solicits significant advances in our knowledge on sex differences in areas including, but not limited to: Epidemiology Pathophysiology (Epi)genetics Biomarkers and imaging (Molecular) cell biology and mechanisms We also welcome new paradigms and theories as well as reports dealing with only women or men are also invited to contribute when these sex-specific studies close the knowledge gap. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sex and Gender in Cardiovascular Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.