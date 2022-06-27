Scope

Since the innovation of percutaneous coronary balloon angioplasty in 1977, the field of interventional cardiology was dominated by coronary interventions for a long time. The field evolved with the advent of coronary stenting and some structural interventions like PFO closure or mitral valvuloplasty.

However, the treatment of valvular heart problems was mainly a domain of surgical, open-heart operations. Since the start of transcatheter aortic valve replacement in 2002 the rapidly evolving catheter-based technologies have become a more and more important therapeutic option for many patients. TAVI has been shown to be superior to surgical aortic valve replacement in well-trained hands for elderly, high-risk patients. Modern valve replacements and repair approaches are nowadays mostly based on catheter-based techniques, and a minimally invasive approach without surgical access appears very attractive to patients as well as enthusiastic operators. The latter formed a new community consisting of surgeons and cardiac interventionalists pushing forward this field together with many companies investing large amounts of money.

It appears that in the near future many structural heart valve problems could be solved by interventional means and thereby further reduce cardiac mortality.

It is therefore our aim to contribute to this most exciting field of medicine by critically reviewing and publishing articles that contribute to this field. Apart from a big enthusiam for the topic, it is of high importance to bring not only first in-man experiences but also well-balanced evaluations of new technologies to our readers in order to provide an objective view on this topic.

We are looking forward to receiving articles from all the members of the „Heart Team“ consisting not only of cardiac surgeons and interventionalists but also from anesthesiologists, geriatricians, and other specialists of internal medicine, as the patient, and especially elderly patients, remain a complex „building“ which needs to be structured by different specialized hands.

The section Structural Interventional Cardiology serves as the ideal platform to develop this complex topic.