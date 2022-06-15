Scope

The Structural Interventional Cardiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of minimally invasive heart valve treatments.

Led by Dr. Peter Wenaweser from the Heart Clinic Zürich, the Structural Interventional Cardiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of interventional cardiology, which contribute to the development of innovative therapeutic options for patients with valvular heart problems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catheter-based valve repair and replacement techniques

evaluation of new technologies in interventional cardiology

interdisciplinary collaboration within the Heart Team

minimally invasive approaches for valvular heart problems

transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVI)

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of structural cardiology (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of structural interventions of cardiology research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.