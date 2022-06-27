ioannis v. pavlidis
Department of Chemistry, School of Sciences and Engineering, University of Crete
Heraklion, Greece
Community Reviewer
Industrial Catalysis
Department of Chemistry, School of Sciences and Engineering, University of Crete
Heraklion, Greece
Community Reviewer
Industrial Catalysis
Department of Chemistry, Graduate School of Science, Tokyo Metropolitan University
Tokyo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Industrial Catalysis
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Heterogeneous Catalysis
Institute for Materials Discovery, Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Electrocatalysis
Adama Science and Technology University
Adama, Ethiopia
Community Reviewer
Heterogeneous Catalysis
AbbVie (United States)
North Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Biocatalysis
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
Valparaiso, Chile
Community Reviewer
Biocatalysis
Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB)
Faridabad, India
Community Reviewer
Biocatalysis
Materials and Energy Research Center
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Electrocatalysis
Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis (LAS)
Riga, Latvia
Community Reviewer
Electrocatalysis
Faculty of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Homogeneous Catalysis
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Electrocatalysis
Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Electrocatalysis
Leibniz Institute for Plasma Research and Technology e.V. (INP)
Greifswald, Germany
Community Reviewer
Homogeneous Catalysis
Government Postgraduate College Rajouri
Rajouri, India
Community Reviewer
Photocatalysis