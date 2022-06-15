Scope

The Biocatalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of enzymes and biological catalysts for chemical transformations.

Led by Dr. Luciana Gonçalves from Federal University of Ceara, the Biocatalysis section welcomes submissions in various domains of biocatalysis, which contribute to the advancement of sustainable chemistry and the understanding of catalytic mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

new biocatalysts, including enzymes and biocatalyst systems from natural or engineered sources

new biocatalyst formulation concepts, such as immobilization of enzymes or whole cells that represent a significant advancement over current state-of-the-art

new fundamental insights into catalysis mechanisms

new reaction concepts, such as catalytic cascade reactions, combinations of biocatalytic reactions with chemocatalytic methods, and their optimization

new reactor concepts, including innovative reactor designs and reaction concepts to improve biocatalytic reaction efficiency

new transformations, involving biocatalytic conversions leading to novel products or utilizing previously unconsidered starting materials

non-aqueous reaction systems, focusing on neoteric solvents that offer clear benefits over current state-of-the-art

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and understanding of biocatalytic processes and their potential for sustainable chemistry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of biocatalytic processes, sustainable chemistry, and catalytic mechanisms, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biocatalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.