Scope

The Heterogeneous Catalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of heterogeneous catalysis across various domains.

Led by Professor Jonathan Bartley from Cardiff Catalysis Institute, Cardiff University, the Heterogeneous Catalysis section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of heterogeneous catalysis, which aim to enhance the knowledge and promote innovation in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adsorption, reactivity of metal complexes, or macromolecular structure to catalytic function and processes

catalyst characterisation

kinetics, mechanisms

new techniques, such as micro-spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and physical sorption methods

novel catalytic materials

surface reactions

synthesis strategies for inorganic materials, hybrid materials, and macromolecules that can be used as catalysts or their supports

theoretical and computational studies, such as materials and molecules exhibiting catalytic turnover and multi-scale modelling of catalytic processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of heterogeneous catalysis, including its applications in organic-synthetic, electrochemical, air pollution control, and wastewater treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Heterogeneous Catalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.