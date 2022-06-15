Scope

The Homogeneous Catalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of homogeneous catalysis.

Led by Dr. Luca Gonsalvi from Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Istituto di Chimica dei Composti Organometallici, the Homogeneous Catalysis section welcomes submissions in various domains of homogeneous catalysis, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catalyst characterisation, including kinetic and spectroscopic insights into the catalytic cycle

contributions of homogeneous catalysis to green chemistry

new applications of homogeneous catalysis, such as valorisation of renewable feedstock or more efficient use of fossil feedstock

new catalysts, including organometallic synthesis and rational ligand design for transition metal catalysts or tailored organocatalysts

novel reactions, such as new applications of known catalysts and new combinations in catalytic cascade reactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the science and principles governing homogeneous catalysis.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of homogeneous catalysis to SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of homogeneous catalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.