Scope

The Industrial Catalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of catalysis in industrially relevant conditions.

Led by Dr. habil. Pablo Domínguez de María, CEO of Sustainable Momentum, SL, the Industrial Catalysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of catalysis, which connect academic research, economic viability, chemical engineering, and green chemistry.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catalyst design, testing, and optimization for industry-relevant processes

environmental impact improvement by using catalysis, leading to responsible manufacturing

implementation of catalytic processes at practical scale, showcasing potential challenges and solutions

industrial case studies using catalysis, reflecting the benefits that industry can obtain by using these technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of catalysis in industrial processes, emphasizing efficiency, sustainability, and practical implementation. Contributions by industries discussing the options and challenges of catalysis are particularly welcome. The Industrial Catalysis section tackles the challenge to fostering mutual understanding and interaction between stakeholders – industry, academia, governments, NGOs, etc. –, encouraging contributions that may start an open, fair and respectful debate.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the catalyst design, testing, and optimization, implementation of catalytic processes, environmental impact improvement, and industrial case studies in catalysis, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). An "agnostic" vision with respect to the type of catalyst (homogeneous, heterogeneous or enzymatic) is pursued.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of catalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.